Ciena (CIEN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News headlines about Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ciena earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.3079102651901 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Ciena (CIEN) traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,437. Ciena has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,100.00, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 3,398 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $72,105.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 3,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $80,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

