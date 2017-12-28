Celgene (CELG) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $121.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CELG. Leerink Swann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,240.00, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.77. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $94.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Celgene by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

