Catherine A. Lynch Buys 4,826 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) Stock

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $52,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) opened at $10.98 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $182,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/catherine-a-lynch-buys-4826-shares-of-blackrock-corporate-high-yield-fund-inc-hyt-stock.html.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.