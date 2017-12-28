Cass Information Systems (CASS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Headlines about Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cass Information Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.590551702361 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cass Information Systems (CASS) opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $729.22, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.21. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Cass Information Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Eric H. Brunngraber sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $204,282.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc (Cass) is a provider of payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States with operating locations in Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida. The Company provides transportation invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, accounting and transportation information.

