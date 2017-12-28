Carnival (CUK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 49.6079423384944 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Carnival (CUK) traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,935. Carnival has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $47,890.00, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 6,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,858,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $327,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,771. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

