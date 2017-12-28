Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) remained flat at $$25.26 during trading hours on Thursday. 2 shares of the company traded hands. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

