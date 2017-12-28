Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $25.59. 22,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,620. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $25.93.
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.