Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48.

