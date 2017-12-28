California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.47% of Big Lots worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital set a $64.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. ( BIG ) opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,370.00, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

