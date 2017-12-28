Calavo Growers (CVGW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Calavo Growers (CVGW) opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,390.00, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.65. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.75 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.40 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

In related news, insider James E. Snyder sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $52,642.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,758.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 782,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

