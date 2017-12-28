Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cadence Design Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.2570801698218 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS ) traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. 1,053,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $11,932.53, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.10 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $4,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,210,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 32,255 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $1,429,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 217,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,467.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,974 shares of company stock valued at $14,264,010 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/cadence-design-systems-cdns-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.