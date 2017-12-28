Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.09

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 105001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,240.00 and a PE ratio of 18.53.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, major shareholder Cadence Bancorp, Llc sold 1,425,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $31,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company is focused on middle-market commercial lending, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services, and provides a broad range of banking services to businesses, individuals and business owners. It operates through three segments: Banking, Financial Services and Corporate.

