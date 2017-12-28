Bruce Weins Sells 2,569 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Stock

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CFO Bruce Weins sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $125,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Weins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Bruce Weins sold 800 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $40,400.00.

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $840.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Seacor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Seacor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seacor by 3.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seacor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Seacor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Seacor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Seacor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, is engaged in the business of transportation and logistics, alcohol manufacturing, merchandising, and risk management consultancy. The Company’s segments include, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. Inland River Services segment operates river transportation equipment used for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and petroleum and chemical products.

