Bruce Weins Sells 2,569 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Stock

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CFO Bruce Weins sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $125,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bruce Weins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Bruce Weins sold 800 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $40,400.00.
Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $840.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.59.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Seacor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Seacor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Seacor Company Profile
SEACOR Holdings Inc, is engaged in the business of transportation and logistics, alcohol manufacturing, merchandising, and risk management consultancy. The Company’s segments include, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. Inland River Services segment operates river transportation equipment used for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and petroleum and chemical products.
