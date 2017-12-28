Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will report earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.60. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.86 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.70.

In other news, Director A Thomas Bender sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $2,096,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,849.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.06, for a total transaction of $179,812.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,435 shares of company stock worth $9,579,468. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 193,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,992,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies (COO) opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,790.00, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $174.05 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/brokerages-anticipate-cooper-companies-inc-coo-will-post-earnings-of-2-50-per-share.html.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.