Brent L. Moody Sells 100,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) insider Brent L. Moody sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $4,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE CWH) traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 362,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $4,020.00 and a PE ratio of 23.51.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 116.85%. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Camping World by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $203,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $302,000. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

