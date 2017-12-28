Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $19.39 Million Position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,242,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $366,731,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at $190.19 on Thursday. Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.05 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222,290.00, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 238.88% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $7,576,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

