Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brandywine Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1745559961929 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.16 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 9,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $171,050.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $87,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,726.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $628,301. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through five segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC, Austin, Texas, and Other. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs.

