BP (BP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.90

BP plc (NYSE:BP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 2966100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BP from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vetr downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.32 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $136,850.00, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 203.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in BP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in BP by 24.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in BP by 8.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

