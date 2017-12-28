Bollard Group LLC Purchases 16,093 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 154.4% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $11,811,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162,640.00, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.97 and a 12-month high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

