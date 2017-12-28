Big Yellow Group (BYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $877.00

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 877 ($11.73) and last traded at GBX 864 ($11.55), with a volume of 152027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($11.55).

BYG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.77) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 700 ($9.36) to GBX 750 ($10.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 946 ($12.65) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.63) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 800 ($10.70) to GBX 860 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 858 ($11.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,370.00 and a PE ratio of 1,136.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Richard Cotton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 773 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £38,650 ($51,678.03). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 120,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.24), for a total value of £1,009,200 ($1,349,378.26).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

