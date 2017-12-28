BHP Billiton (BLT) Stock Price Up 0%

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,505.50 ($20.13) and last traded at GBX 1,499.50 ($20.05). Approximately 3,409,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,499.50 ($20.05).

BLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.39) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,600 ($21.39) to GBX 1,650 ($22.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.51) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Friday, October 27th. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,500 ($20.06) to GBX 1,530 ($20.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.06) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,367.81 ($18.29).

The firm has a market cap of $86,570.00 and a PE ratio of 1,828.66.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

