BEST (BSTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,608,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,639,280 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSTI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo.

