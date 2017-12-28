Belmond Ltd (BEL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Belmond worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belmond by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Belmond by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Belmond by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Belmond by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,848,000 after acquiring an additional 72,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Belmond by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Belmond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Belmond Ltd ( BEL ) opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,480.00, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.16. Belmond Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

