Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $993,000 Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Herndon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) opened at $153.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $182.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 68.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.24.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/bellecapital-international-ltd-has-993000-position-in-international-business-machines-corp-ibm.html.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.