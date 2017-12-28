Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,280.00, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 969,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

