Baytex Energy (BTE) Trading 10.8% Higher

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) shares traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.09. 2,526,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,767,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $722.97, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 268,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,126,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,171,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

