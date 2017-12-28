Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $333,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,420 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT) opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $659,674.63, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

