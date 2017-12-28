Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.01 Million Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 583,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,875,000 after buying an additional 52,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 73.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $459,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 110,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 20.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 933,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seritage Growth Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Salle Benoit La bought 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $35,235.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,750 shares of company stock valued at $187,062 and have sold 1,105,700 shares valued at $44,883,455. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,420.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Seritage Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently -71.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. Its assets are held by and its operations are primarily conducted through, directly or indirectly, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P.

