Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ BOCH) opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $187.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

