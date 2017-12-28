Bank of America Corp (BAC) Position Cut by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,680 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.8% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.59 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Bank of America Corp ( NYSE BAC ) opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $310,100.00, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/bank-of-america-corp-bac-position-cut-by-beach-investment-counsel-inc-pa.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.