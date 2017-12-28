Bainco International Investors Purchases 5,330 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

In other news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,897,298.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $194,432.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116,162.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

Honeywell International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

