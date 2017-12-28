An issue of Avolon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AVOL) bonds fell 0.5% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 5.25% coupon and will mature on August 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $99.50 and was trading at $100.63 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Shares of Avolon Holdings Ltd (NYSE AVOL) traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 461,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. Avolon Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/avolon-avol-bonds-drop-0-5-during-trading.html.

Avolon Company Profile

Avolon Holdings Limited (Avolon Holdings) is a United States-based holding company, which provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Avolon S.a r.l. (Avolon), which is a global aircraft leasing company focused on acquiring, managing and selling commercial aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Avolon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.