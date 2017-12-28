Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,752 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,999,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,099,000 after acquiring an additional 811,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,869,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 237,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,794,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,182,000 after acquiring an additional 190,717 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,661,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,578,000 after acquiring an additional 411,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,176,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ ADP) opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51,835.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

