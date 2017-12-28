Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 -$23.29 million -3.84 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 61.07

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -18,089.02% -25.56% -20.72% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,458.31% -208.20% -37.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Competitors 888 3275 11773 235 2.70

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.06%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.43%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 2.46, suggesting that their average share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN. Voclosporin is an oral drug, administered twice daily. It is structurally similar to cyclosporine A (CsA), but is chemically modified on the amino acid-1 residue. It has completed two Phase III clinical studies in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. It has completed Phase IIb clinical trial, which is a randomized, controlled, double-blind study comparing the efficacy of voclosporin as a component of multi-targeted therapy against placebo in achieving remission in patients with active LN.

