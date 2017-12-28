AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Cut by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,865,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,856,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,360,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $238,750.00, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.23%.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

