Atmos Energy (ATO) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atmos Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9624059979324 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO ) traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 524,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,980. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $72.54 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $9,430.00, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

