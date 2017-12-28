Atlantica Yield (AY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.06

News headlines about Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlantica Yield earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2073416257524 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ AY) traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 579,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,262. The firm has a market cap of $2,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $291.96 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.41%. equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently 414.29%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

