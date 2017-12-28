Atlantic Trust Group LLC Buys New Stake in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned 0.09% of InterXion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter worth about $918,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in InterXion by 26.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in InterXion by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,052,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (INXN) opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,147.67, a P/E ratio of 93.68, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.56. InterXion Holding NV has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $59.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INXN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on InterXion from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

