Asante Gold (ASE) Given a $0.63 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Asante Gold (CNSX:ASE) has been given a $0.63 price target by Fundamental Research in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Asante Gold (CNSX ASE) remained flat at $C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 70,000 shares of the company traded hands. Asante Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation is a mineral exploration company primarily involved in the acquisition and assessment of mineral properties in the Republic of Ghana. The Company is in the process of exploring its mineral properties. The Company is focused on the financing and development of its option interest in the Kubi Gold Project.

