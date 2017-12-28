Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Armstrong World Industries earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.9436163316871 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE AWI) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 198,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,185. The stock has a market cap of $3,170.00, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.29 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 33,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $1,809,197.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

