Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,854 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 2.9% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $3,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,050. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.49 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Vertical Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $303,088.25, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

