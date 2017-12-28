Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $1,290.00, a P/E ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 48,667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

