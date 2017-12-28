ArcBest (ARCB) versus Schneider National (SNDR) Financial Analysis

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ArcBest and Schneider National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcBest $2.70 billion 0.35 $18.65 million $0.93 39.19 Schneider National $4.05 billion 1.27 $156.85 million $0.88 32.91

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than ArcBest. Schneider National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArcBest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ArcBest pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ArcBest pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schneider National pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ArcBest and Schneider National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcBest 1 5 0 0 1.83 Schneider National 0 3 8 0 2.73

ArcBest currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.87%. Schneider National has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.40%. Given Schneider National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schneider National is more favorable than ArcBest.

Profitability

This table compares ArcBest and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcBest 0.88% 5.34% 2.47% Schneider National 3.61% 10.79% 4.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of ArcBest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ArcBest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schneider National beats ArcBest on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc. and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc. (FleetNet). Its Asset-Based operations offer transportation of general commodities through standard, time-critical, expedited and guaranteed LTL services-nationally and regionally. Its ArcBest segment includes truckload, expedite, international, warehousing, freight transportation, management services and moving services. Its FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles to customers in the United States and Canada through a network of third-party service providers.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc. is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance. Schneider Logistics is the subsidiary of the Company, which provides supply chain management technology, managed services, engineering services and freight payment. The Company operates approximately 10,000 tractors, around 28,800 trailers and around 14,300 containers. It has operations in around 36 locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

