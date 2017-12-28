Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s share price traded down 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.05. 1,058,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 421,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 target price on Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.57.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc (Aptose) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of anticancer drugs that target specific epigenetic processes and signal transduction abnormalities that underlie a particular life-threatening malignancy. Its product pipeline includes cancer drug candidates that exert activity as stand-alone agents and that enhance the activities of other anticancer agents without causing overlapping toxicities.
