Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Holdings Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. ( ANIK ) opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $765.64, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Hague sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $286,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles H. Sherwood sold 22,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,335,013.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,455. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

