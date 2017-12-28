Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.64, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Charles H. Sherwood sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $428,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles H. Sherwood sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $197,711.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $2,606,455. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 213,055 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,423,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/anika-therapeutics-anik-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.