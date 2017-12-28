Analyzing Silver Bay Realty Trust (SBY) and Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

Silver Bay Realty Trust (NYSE: SBY) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both residential reits companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Silver Bay Realty Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Silver Bay Realty Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bay Realty Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 2 0 2.50

Silver Bay Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.77%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Silver Bay Realty Trust.

Dividends

Silver Bay Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Silver Bay Realty Trust pays out -742.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out -99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Silver Bay Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Silver Bay Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Bay Realty Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bay Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -307.00 Preferred Apartment Communities $200.12 million 3.75 -$9.53 million ($1.01) -20.23

Silver Bay Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Preferred Apartment Communities. Silver Bay Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bay Realty Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bay Realty Trust -5.71% -1.42% -0.61% Preferred Apartment Communities 10.49% 2.78% 1.08%

Summary

Preferred Apartment Communities beats Silver Bay Realty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Bay Realty Trust

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, renovation, leasing and management of single-family properties in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had owned 9,044 single-family properties in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Its investments in real estate consist of single-family properties located in various select markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Charlotte, Orlando, Dallas, Jacksonville, Northern California, Las Vegas, Columbus, Tucson and Southeast Florida. The Charlotte market includes properties in South Carolina due to its proximity to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Northern California market consists of Contra Costa, Napa and Solano counties. The Southeast Florida market consists of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. It conducts business and owns all of its properties through Silver Bay Operating Partnership L.P.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through segments, including multifamily communities, real estate related financing, new market properties and office buildings. The multifamily communities segment consists of its portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The real estate related financing segment consists of the Company’s portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by it to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The new market properties segment consists of its portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The office buildings segment consists of its office buildings located in Atlanta, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bay Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bay Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.