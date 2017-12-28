Analyzing Moog (MOG.A) and United Technologies (UTX)

Moog (NYSE: MOG.A) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of United Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Moog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Moog and United Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 5.66% 13.03% 4.70% United Technologies 8.79% 17.66% 5.72%

Volatility and Risk

Moog has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Moog does not pay a dividend. United Technologies pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moog has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Moog and United Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Technologies 0 10 4 0 2.29

Moog currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. United Technologies has a consensus price target of $126.31, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given United Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Technologies is more favorable than Moog.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moog and United Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $2.50 billion 1.26 $141.28 million $3.90 22.50 United Technologies $57.24 billion 1.79 $5.06 billion $6.45 19.86

United Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Moog. United Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Technologies beats Moog on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment is engaged in providing heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration solutions. The Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for the commercial, military, business jet and general aviation markets. Pratt & Whitney segment provides fleet management services and aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul services. The UTC Aerospace Systems segment provides aerospace products and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, regional, business and general aviation markets, military, space and undersea operations.

