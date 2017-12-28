Analyzing Inland Real Estate (IRC) & Biomed Realty Trust (BMR)

Inland Real Estate (NYSE: IRC) and Biomed Realty Trust (NYSE:BMR) are both financials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inland Real Estate and Biomed Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inland Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomed Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inland Real Estate and Biomed Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inland Real Estate N/A N/A N/A $0.10 106.10 Biomed Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.04 22.89

Biomed Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inland Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inland Real Estate and Biomed Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inland Real Estate -0.49% -2.46% -0.06% Biomed Realty Trust 18.98% 3.73% 2.07%

Dividends

Inland Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Biomed Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Inland Real Estate pays out 570.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Biomed Realty Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Biomed Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Biomed Realty Trust beats Inland Real Estate on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inland Real Estate

IRC Retail Centers, Inc., formerly Inland Real Estate Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops open-air neighborhood, community and power shopping centers and single tenant retail properties located throughout the Central and Southeastern United States. Through its subsidiaries, Inland Commercial Property Management, Inc. (ICPM) and Inland TRS Property Management, Inc., the Company manages all properties it owns interests in and properties for certain third parties and related parties. The Company owns investment properties located in the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The Company owns interests in approximately 130 investment properties, including those owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures.

About Biomed Realty Trust

BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the parent company and general partner of BioMed Realty, L.P. The Company owns, acquires, develops, redevelops, leases and manages laboratory and office space for the life science industry. The Company’s tenants primarily include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies and other entities involved in the life science industry. The Company’s properties are located in markets, which has centers for scientific research, including Boston, San Francisco, San Diego, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Seattle, Cambridge (the United Kingdom) and research parks located near or adjacent to universities and their related medical systems. The Company owns interests in properties comprising approximately 17.5 million rentable square feet.

