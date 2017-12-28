Analyzing Aquantia (AQ) and Multi-Fineline Electronix (MFLX)

Aquantia (NYSE: AQ) and Multi-Fineline Electronix (NASDAQ:MFLX) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aquantia and Multi-Fineline Electronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia N/A N/A N/A Multi-Fineline Electronix -9.63% -10.97% -8.10%

This table compares Aquantia and Multi-Fineline Electronix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia $86.67 million 4.36 -$440,000.00 ($0.31) -36.39 Multi-Fineline Electronix N/A N/A N/A $1.03 22.43

Multi-Fineline Electronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aquantia. Aquantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Multi-Fineline Electronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aquantia and Multi-Fineline Electronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia 0 0 5 0 3.00 Multi-Fineline Electronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aquantia presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.21%. Given Aquantia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aquantia is more favorable than Multi-Fineline Electronix.

Summary

Aquantia beats Multi-Fineline Electronix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp is engaged in developing and supplying connectivity solutions for data centers, enterprise and wireless local area network (WLAN) applications. The Company offers 10 gigabyte Ethernet and Multi-Gig Ethernet Silicon product for data center and cloud, and the enterprise and WLAN markets. For data center and cloud market, it offers 10GBASE-T PHYs product line, which includes 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQ2402, AQ2403, AQ2203 and AQ2104; 40 nanometer technology products, such as AQ1402, AQ1202 and AQ1103, and 90 nanometer technology product, AQ1002. For enterprise and WLAN market, it offers AQrate product line, including 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQR405, AQR205 and AQR105. Its AQrate product line consists of single, dual and quad-port configurations for applications ranging from client personal computers and others for single and dual-port devices, to Enterprise and Campus Ethernet switches for the quad-port versions.

Multi-Fineline Electronix Company Profile

Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, design and manufacture of flexible circuit boards along with related component assemblies. The Company provides flexible printed circuits and value-added component assembly solutions to the electronics industry. The Company provides its solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and to electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers. The Company offers products in a range of sectors, including smartphones, tablets, computer/data storage, portable bar code scanners, personal computers, wearables and other consumer electronic devices. The Company’s products include flexible printed circuits, flexible printed circuit assemblies and mechanical integration of flexible printed circuit assemblies. The Company has facilities in Irvine, California; Suzhou, China, and Singapore. The Company operates in the United States, China, Singapore and Other, which includes Malaysia, Korea and the United Kingdom.

